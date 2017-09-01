'Super Meat Boy Forever' News: Sequel To Arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2018

Super Meat Boy official website Promotional picture for "Super Meat Boy Forever"

Known for introducing a jaw-dropping difficulty platform, "Super Meat Boy" is set to return with a sequel titled, "Super Meat Boy Forever." It was announced during Nintendo's recent Nindies Summer Showcase, which was held last Aug. 31 at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. "Super Meat boy Forever" will be coming to the Japanese gaming giant's flagship console, the Switch.

According to reports, "Super Meat Boy Forever" is set to have gamers go through hopping between walls and dodging buzz saws to catch up to Dr. Fetus, who stole Meat Boy and Bandage Girl's baby, Nugget. "Super Meat Boy Forever" was developed by Team Meat and it will feature a new updated control scheme, a new ranking system, and entertaining new challenges.

"Each time you beat a level, it reconstructs into a harder version of itself (up to a point...we aren't gods)," said game developer Team Meat, as reported by Game Spot. "This is all carefully designed, we aren't like, throwing 50,000 saws at you and calling it 'hard.'"

Unlike its predecessor, "Super Meat Boy Forever" will have games on an auto-runner, which ultimately means that Meat Boy and Bandage Girl will always be moving forward. Thus, the goal is to dodge the buzz saws and defeat the enemies before they get sucked into the screen. There is no official release date yet for "Super Meat Boy Forever" but fans are expecting to experience it on the Nintendo Switch by next year. The game titles are also set to arrive for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC after it has debuted on the Nintendo Switch.

Aside from "Super Meat Boy Forever," Nintendo also unveiled 25 other indie game titles scheduled to land on the Nintendo Switch. The list includes "Kentucky Route Zero" and "No More Heroes," among others.