'Super Meat Boy' Latest News: Game's Nintendo Switch Version Announced

"Super Meat Boy" is confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, as Team Meat nonchalantly announced via social media on Thursday, Aug. 10. For those asking, this version coming to the Switch is the original "Super Meat Boy."

Team Meat casually tossed out a photo of "Super Meat Boy" original version's main screen featured on the Nintendo Switch console, in a post on Twitter last Thursday. The caption simply says "Oh by the way," which was enough to spark a cascade of replies from "Super Meat Boy" fans.

This means that fans of the notoriously hard platformer can now "enjoy" having their character die a lot on Nintendo's newest handheld. No specific launch date for the Switch version of "Super Meat Boy" has been revealed as of this time, as Gamespot noted.

Answering a question from a fan, Team Meat clarified that the version coming over to Nintendo's console will be the original "Super Meat Boy," and not "Super Meat Boy Forever." The studio did not confirm if the latter, a mobile spin-off game, will have its own Nintendo Switch version sometime soon.

Edmund McMillen, creative lead of Team Meat, has released his adventure game "The Binding of Isaac" for the Nintendo Switch earlier. Therefore, this announcement did not really come as a surprise to fans of their games, who are also expecting "The End is Nigh," another platformer in the vein of "Super Mario Brothers," to launch with its own Switch version as well.

"Super Meat Boy" first launched back in 2010 for the Xbox 360, where it grew a dedicated fan base before the game branched out to the PC via Steam, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and the Nintendo Wii U, as Eurogamer noted.

The game has been highly rated in most of its versions, earning "Very Positive" reviews in Steam, as well as an overall 87 score in the Metacritic review aggregating system.