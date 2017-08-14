'Super Mega Baseball 2' Release Pushed Back to 2018

(Photo: Facebook/SuperMegaBaseball) Featured is a promotional image for "Super Mega Baseball 2."

"Super Mega Baseball 2" has been delayed into 2018, developer Metalhead Software recently announced.

In a YouTube video, Metalhead founder Scott Drader said the launch was delayed to give the developers time to refine the overall gameplay and release it just in time for the new Major League Baseball season.

"Super Mega Baseball 2" was initially slated for a Sept. 2017 release for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. However, Drader said it is no longer the case since the game is still not a hundred percent done.

"We're not quite feeling that the game is where it needs to be at," Drader further explained. He mentioned that a December launch is still possible since it was also the month "Super Mega Baseball" came out in 2014. However, he stressed that making fans excited about a sport that is out of season is "not a battle we want to fight again."

As PCGamesN points out, the extra window allows the dev team to work on smaller features and content, and test the sequel through a beta. That is exactly what they are going to do, according to Drader, but a schedule for the testing has yet to be announced. There are speculations that it will begin sometime later this year.

"Super Mega Baseball 2" is the sequel to 2014's "Super Mega Baseball." Although it will have more realistic and upgraded graphics, it will retain the original version's arcade-style design. Fans can expect improvements on the character animations, environments and lighting as well.

Additionally, the upcoming game will have more customization options. Fans can enjoy new stadiums, an online multiplayer mode that offers co-op and versus play, along with many substantial gameplay changes.

Developed and published by Metalhead, "Super Mega Baseball 2" will be available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.