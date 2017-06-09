Super Nintendo World Latest News: CGI Trailer Goes Live; Mario Kart Ride Confirmed

Universal Studios has recently launched a trailer for the planned Super Nintendo World theme park at its Japanese resort, providing a CGI depiction of what the park will look like once it is completed.

(Photo: Youtube/ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン(USJ)公式チャンネル)A screenshot from the video of the groundbreaking ceremony of Super Nintendo World.

In the CGI trailer, Mario is seen exploring the conceptualized version of the park. He greets guests, and stops by planned areas for the theme park. A wide shot of the entire park as visualized from a high vantage point was also shown in the video.

The park also recently released a video showing the official groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by Shigeru Miyamoto. The event was held only six months after the development of the Super Nintendo World was officially announced to the public.

At the ceremony, it was announced that the "Mario Kart" video game franchise will be a key part of visitors' experience in coming to Super Nintendo World. The "Mario Kart" ride will be a technologically-advanced attraction, and is proclaimed to be unlike anything that has ever been seen in the world of theme parks.

Miyamoto spoke onstage about the theme park's commitment to provide immersive experiences, as was promoted when the construction of the "Mario Kart" ride was announced.

"Guests will be able to enter a world of excitement where they will feel as if they are playing inside Nintendo video games," he said.

Recent patent documents believed to detail the specifics of the "Mario Kart" ride revealed that vehicles will be built to simulate the video game's "drifting" features.

The ride will reportedly be designed to accommodate two people who will have to play as a single unit. One rider is responsible for controlling the steering wheel and the cart's speed, while the other rider must control the cart's boosting powers while also fending off opponents.

Another patent also depicts a vehicle running through the tracks while it remains attached to a mechanical arm. This gives the cart the ability to "leap" during the simulated experience.

Super Nintendo World is set to be opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2020.