Super Nintendo World News: Theme Park's Layout Revealed in New Trailer

Nintendo continues to expand their market. After conquering the gaming world, the company is trying their hand at a new venture. This project is called the Super Nintendo World, a theme park that will feature their popular games. The park is still under construction; however, Nintendo recently released a trailer that teases its layout.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Nintendo is in the process of developing its own theme park.

The trailer for Super Nintendo World released on YouTube this week. The video feature Mario going around a CGI-animated place that appears to preview the layout of the upcoming theme park. The trailer shows the green tunnel entrance, Bowser's Castle, Princess' Peach's castle and other Super Mario-themed areas. From the overall look of the place, it seems that the upcoming theme park will focus on the "Mario" franchise.

Youtube/ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン(USJ)公式チャンネル A screenshot from the video of the groundbreaking ceremony of Super Nintendo World.

Aside from the trailer, a tweet from the development team of Universal Studios Japan showed the progress of their construction. Based on the pictures, it looks like Super Nintendo World is still far from being built.

However, a recent video from Yukendoit on YouTube revealed that a major event is going to happen in Universal Studios Japan. A stage can be seen being adorned by Nintendo-themed decorations; a sign that the company might have an upcoming event soon. Despite the excitement, the gaming company has yet to release an official announcement for the theme park.

Super Nintendo World is a planned attraction that will feature "Mario" games and other Nintendo titles. Aside from the one in Universal Studios Japan, the company is also planning to build several other branches in Hollywood and Orlando.

There are still no details as to whether or not Super Nintendo World will open earlier than originally planned. The theme park is set to be opened in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The theme park, which is built inside Universal Studios, will be located in Osaka, Japan.