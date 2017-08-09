'Super Troopers 2' Release Date News: Sequel to 2001 Comedy Classic Finishes Production

"Super Troopers 2" has finally wrapped up production. The sequel to the 2001 comedy film was made possible via crowdfunding and will be released more than 15 years after the premiere of "Super Troopers."

Broken Lizard A promotional image for "State Troopers 2."

According to the comedy troupe Broken Lizard's official website, they have finished the editing and post-production process for the film. They also clarified that they have held screenings of the unfinished version in order to test which jokes work. Those who attended the screenings were shown a low-resolution film with unfinished sound and music.

"It's important to do those screenings before everything is locked in, so we can see what works and what doesn't, what jokes play and what jokes suck and then make adjustments accordingly," Broken Lizard wrote. "But at some point you have to stop that process and lock everything in. The sound mix and the color correction mark the end of that process."

The film focuses on the comedic exploits of five Vermont State Troopers who have more affinity to pranks than police work. Their victims are the mostly the people they pull over or their new recruit, "Rabbit" (Erik Stolhanske).

Broken Lizard started a crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo and managed to secure $2 million in its first 24 hours. The amount was later doubled at the end of the campaign with the troupe securing $4.6 million for the long-awaited sequel.

Following the conclusion of the post-production, "Super Troopers 2" will be turned over to Fox Searchlight for distribution. The company has already reviewed the film and will probably announce a release date soon. Along with the release date also comes a slew of promotional posters and trailers for the film.

Broken Lizard expressed their gratitude to those who contributed to their campaign. And in true Broken Lizard fashion, they ended their thank you message with, "All the best, Chickenf*&kers!"

"Super Troopers 2" is expected to hit theaters soon.