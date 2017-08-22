'Superbeat XONiC' News: First DLC Tracks Released; Bentley Jones Songs Coming Next Week

(Photo: Nurijoy)

The "Superbeat XONiC" catalog just got bigger with the release of three new tracks that make up the game's first downloadable content (DLC).

Players can now download in the game two more songs from Steven Silo titled "Select, Start" and "Donut Island" and groove to "Neko-kun" by Basiscape.

The "Superbeat XONiC" DLC will be available for $4.99 but the tracks can be purchased separately for $1.99 each.

Players will not have to wait long for the second DLC to come out with the bundle set for release on Aug. 29. The songs are all from British artist Bentley Jones.

He teased the news on his YouTube channel, revealing that the songs coming to "Superbeat XONiC" include his original creations — "Stutta 2.0," "Talk 2 U" and "Oh-Wei-Oh."

Jones is a singer, songwriter and composer who first thrust into the music scene as a remixer when he was only 17. Here is a profile provided by Nurijoy:

He topped multiple club charts with his productions, expanding his skills into song-writing, arranging and composing Bentley began contributing scores to some of the world's best known franchises like The X-Files, Tekken, Sonic the Hedgehog, Gradius and QQ Dance. He has single-handedly amassed over 24 million combined YouTube hits, and 6.2 million artist sales!

A total of 20 songs are slated to be made available in "Superbeat XONiC" and they will be released in a two-week basis until all of them have been added. That being said, players can expect new DLCs to arrive without growing too impatient.

Meanwhile, "Rackin' Gravity," first released in the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), is also making a comeback in the version of "Superbeat XONiC" in the current-generation consoles. Players can now get the track for free.

Initially released for the PS Vita, "Superbeat XONiC" is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.