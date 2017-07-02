SuperData Report Shows 'Injustice 2' and 'Call of Duty: Black Ops III' Among Top Sellers for May 2017

Youtube/InjusticeA screenshot featuring Sub-Zero from the new trailer of "Injustice 2."

A May 2017 report released by SuperData revealed that "Injustice 2" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" were among the top-selling video games for the month of May, joining "FIFA," "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Battlefield 1." Based on the report, the worldwide digital video games market is now pegged at $7.8 billion, a significant nine percent rise from its value last year.

The report also indicated that due to the growth of the digital video games market, console sales have plummeted by as much as seven percent. Aside from consoles, premium PC sales dropped by 30 percent, while the social gaming segment also decreased by four percent, allegedly due to the release of "Overwatch" last year.

Despite being released two weeks late, "Injustice 2" still managed to sell quite a number of digital copies across consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Based on the report, the game sold half a million copies in digital format worldwide. That number only represents the digital copies sold and does not include the physical copies.

Aside from "Injustice 2," another chart topper for the month of May was "Call of Duty: Black Ops III," whose sales surpassed that of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare." According to the report, the boost in its sales might have been caused by the unveiling of the "Zombies Chronicles" downloadable content for PS4.

SuperData ranked the games based on their May 2017 earnings and categorized them into three platforms: PC, Console and Mobile. Both "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" and "Injustice 2" found their way to the top 5 in the Console category. Meanwhile, topping the PC category are "League of Legends," "Crossfire," "Fantasy Westward Journey Online II," "Dungeon Fighter Online" and "DOTA 2."

For the Mobile category, the chart toppers include "Clash Royale," "Clash of Clans," "Monster Strike," "Mobile Strike" and "Game of War: Fire Age." "Candy Crush Saga," which used to be on top, now sits at no. 7.