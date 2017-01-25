'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: James Reveals the Truth to Kara

James (Mehcad Brooks) is ready to tell Kara (Melissa Benoist) the truth in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl." How will she react once she learns that he is the Guardian?

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlKara will learn James' secret in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "We Can Be Heroes," the synopsis reveals that the time has come for James to reveal his secret vigilante persona. He has been wanting to tell Kara about it since Thanksgiving, but the timing was all wrong. Kara's sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), already knows about his secret and has urged him a number of times to come clean. Of course, revealing James' identity means admitting Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) part as well. After all, he is the famous "man in the van" who assists the Guardian when he is out saving lives.

Obviously, Kara will not be too happy that her friends kept the truth from her. James and Winn are the first two humans outside her Danvers family who accepted her for who she was. They were a team. She will likely feel betrayed and who can blame her?

James and Winn will have to wait for their punishment though as Kara will be busy fighting a returning villain. Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) is back and she is as dangerous as before. She has escaped from prison and is looking for Kara to get revenge.

As Hank (David Harewood) says in the promo, Livewire brings death and destruction. Even Supergirl has a tough time fighting her. When the villain attacks the National City Police Department, Kara will come to the rescue and she will bring Mon-El (Chris Wood) with her, hoping he can help. The Daxamite has been training really hard and Kara thinks it is time to see how much he has improved. Unfortunately, Mon-El will cause problems by prioritizing Kara's safety instead of the other citizens.

"Supergirl" season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.