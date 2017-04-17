'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers: Kara's Investigative Work Endangers Everyone

The upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 2 will see Kara's (Melissa Benoist) investigative reporting come into play, but her inquiry will spell danger for everyone else.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl'Supergirl' season 2 airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Ace Reporter," reveals that Kara will find herself attending a conference with Lena (Katie McGrath). Lena's ex-boyfriend, Jack Spheer (Rahul Kohli), will be at the conference to talk about his huge development in nano-technology. Kara's journalist side will take over when she sees Snapper (Ian Gomez) at the conference as well. She will ask Jack about his breakthrough, which will result in a much larger investigation that could endanger everyone around her.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It does not reveal much, plot-wise, but Kara is heard saying that "he's killed two people." It is unknown at this point who exactly she is talking about, but an educated guess points to Jack.

The second season of "Supergirl" is nearing its conclusion. However, that does not mean that things are about to slow down anytime soon. In fact, Kara has a lot on her plate, especially with the threat of Rhea (Teri Hatcher) and Project Cadmus still present.

"She's going to have to figure out how to balance it all," Benoist told Entertainment Weekly. "There might be people she has to ally with and people who will be her clear enemies, so it's a lot of juggling."

Apart from that, fans can also look forward to seeing a familiar face in the final two episodes of the season. Calista Flockhart, who was a series regular in season 1, is set to reprise her role as Cat Grant, according to a separate EW report. However, not a lot is known about the character's return or how she will figure into the story this time around. Regardless, Flockhart's homecoming has been in the works for months now and expectations are definitely high.

"Supergirl" season 2 episode 18 will air Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.