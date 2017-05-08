'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers: Can Guardian Save National City? 'This Is Us' Actor to Guest Star in Upcoming Episode

The second season of "Supergirl" continues towards its season finale as episode 20 airs this Monday. In the upcoming episode, a strange child is at the forefront of the latest attack on National City.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlA promotional image for "Supergirl" season 2 which is used the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

The producers and network behind the popular "Supergirl" series, which is now in its second season, revealed the title and synopsis of the show's second installment for the month of May. Episode 20 of "Supergirl" is titled "City of Lost Children," and "This Is Us" star Lonnie Chavis will appear in the said episode, as reported by "Supergirl" fan site Kryptonsite.

The upcoming episode will see National City enduring another attack from a strange visitor of an unknown origin. After doing their own, respective investigations, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Department of Extranormal Operations (DEO) both arrive at the same conclusion.

The being that has been identified to be behind the latest attack on National City appears to be a Phorian. This piece of information doesn't really help much in solving the mystery. Phorians are a peaceful alien race with telekinetic abilities, and it is unknown as to why one was attacking the city.

There is a silver lining to all this, however. James Olsen, also known as Guardian (Mehcad Brooks), was able to deduce where the Phorian is hiding.

Upon coming to the address, Guardian did not find an alien. Instead, he saw a terrified boy who named himself as Marcus (Chavis). Is this boy connected to the attacks? In any case, Marcus trusts no one but Guardian, who is left with the task of stopping the attacks on National City.

While all of these events take place, Rhea's (Teri Hatcher) plans come one step closer to fruition.

Fans can watch the promotional video for "Supergirl" season 2 episode 20 below. The episode is scheduled to air on Monday, May 8, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.