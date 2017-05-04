'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers: Kara Has Had Enough of Rhea

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will finally lose her patience with Rhea (Teri Hatcher) in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlKara and Rhea face off in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "City of Lost Children," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Rhea's plans against Supergirl will escalate. Last episode, she met with Lena (Katie McGrath) and managed to convince her to support her proposal to take down the superhero. It still remains unclear what Rhea is planning to do, but whatever it is, Kara will decide that it is time to stop it before things get worse. Rhea must not be given a chance to hurt innocent humans just because of a grudge.

The promo shows Kara and Rhea in a vicious fight. The Queen of Daxam seems to be doing okay, keeping Supergirl in check while fielding a different attacker. As far as she is concerned, no one can stop her from defeating the girl who took her son Mon-El (Chris Wood) away from her.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see a Phorian alien attack National City. This race is blessed with telekinetic powers. Jimmy aka Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) will go on a separate mission to investigate what is happening.

As he searches for the Phorian who is behind the weird incidents taking place in the city, he will find himself at the doorstep of a little boy. Marcus (guest star Lonnie Chavis) has been keeping a secret and he only trusts Jimmy with it. It is up to the photographer to stop the attacks and discover why a peaceful alien race wants to hurt the humans on Earth. The teaser shows people being hoisted up in the air like a puppet being controlled. Marcus must be the boy in the clip, his eyes turning a bright purple as he looks at Kara. Is the kid the alien's emissary who wants to speak to Supergirl?

"Supergirl" season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.