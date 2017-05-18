'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 22 Spoilers: Cat Has Heart to Heart Talk With Kara

Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) will give Kara (Melissa Benoist) the boost that she needs in her fight against Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlCat gives Kara an advice in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Nevertheless, She Persisted," the promo shows Rhea and Kara in their final battle over National City. Supergirl tells the Daxamite queen that if she defeats her, she must order her fleet to stop invading the city. Kara's fight against Rhea has been taking its toll on her. The woman is a skilled opponent and she has the power to hurt every single person she loves. The fleet Rhea has brought to Earth is enormous. Although Supergirl is powerful on her own, she is hopelessly outnumbered.

Fortunately, she will get help. Her cousin, Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), will arrive in National City to lend his support. Kara's ex-boss, Cat, will also be around. Cat has been a source of strength for Kara after they settled their differences. Although she no longer works at CatCo, her friendship with its CEO remains strong. Cat is confident that Kara will defeat Rhea. She will assure the Girl of Steel that she has it in her to win. Cat hopes her advice will be enough to boost Kara's confidence on herself.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive Andrew Kreisberg talked about the return of the two characters to the series. Clark and Cat's presence, he said, would help Kara make important decisions in one of the darkest moments in her life. She values their suggestions and she cannot possibly do it without them.

"This is Kara's darkest hour. It's perfect that she has both Superman and Cat, who are these great stabilizing influences in her life — Cat, who tends to have a good handle on what Kara needs, and Clark has a pretty good handle on what Supergirl needs. She needs them both desperately because she's faced with some truly awful decisions to make in the finale and choices that affect her both as Kara and as Supergirl. Having her surrogate mother and surrogate brother there to make these decisions, it's good to have them there," the EP said.

"Supergirl" season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.