'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Kara Disregards Snapper's Orders

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will be in big trouble with her boss, Snapper (guest star Ian Gomez), in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Supergirl Lives," the synopsis reveals that Kara will not follow Snapper's orders regarding her investigation of a missing person. The woman, whose name is Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith), suddenly disappeared and Kara believes she has been abducted by aliens. Her search will bring her to a different planet called Slaver's Moon. There, she will find that Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman) is managing a trafficking ring, where the unfortunate Izzy will be sold as a slave. Slaver's Moon has a red sun, much like in Krypton, making Kara's powers void. Mon-El (Chris Wood), who is with her, also cannot use his superpowers.

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith, who directed the episode, updated the fans on what kind of aliens they would see in "Supergirl Lives." In an Instagram post, Smith named the extraterrestrials the Maaldorians. Their powers still remain a mystery, so viewers will have to wait for the episode to air to find out.

The Maaldorians and the Dominators will be two of the alien species that Supergirl will face in the battle on Slaver's Moon. Kara previously faced the Dominators during the crossover event with "The Flash." Barry (Grant Gustin) asked for her help to defeat the strange creatures who wanted to take over his city.

"These Maaldorians are gently urging me to remind you that ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, the episode of @supergirlcw I directed takes flight! I'll be LiveTweeting during the show and doing an FB Live afterwards so I can geek out over this outer space ep with you! So I'll see y'all in #NationalCity next week!" Smith wrote.

"Supergirl" season 2 will return on Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.