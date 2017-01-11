'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: When Will Kara Learn About Jimmy's Secret?

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will soon discover Jimmy (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) little secret in one of the upcoming episodes of "Supergirl."

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlWinn will not be able to keep his mouth shut in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

It is only a matter of time until Supergirl learns that her friends are actually the vigilante duo going around National City, fighting criminals. Jimmy is the Guardian and Winn is his backup, the one who people call "the man in the van." They were supposed to tell Kara the truth during Thanksgiving, but it did not happen because of an emergency. Alex (Chyler Leigh) knows about it, and she urged them to come clean before Kara hears about it from someone else.

Jordan recently told ComicBook that his character would probably blurt out the truth pretty soon.

"Given Winn's complete inability to keep a secret, I can't imagine it's going to last very long," Jordan revealed to the media outlet. "I think it shouldn't last very long; I think it provides more of an exciting story to present that problem of when Kara actually finally finds out about what's going on with Guardian and Winn and how they're going to deal with all that. People will slowly start to find out very quickly," he adds.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the episode titled "Supergirl Lives" is out, and according to Spoiler TV, Kara and Mon-El (Chris Wood) will find themselves transported to a planet with a red sun. It will all start when Kara tracks down a woman named Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith). Snapper (guest star Ian Gomez) has already warned her to stop the investigation, but she does not listen. She brings Mon-El with her and they are sucked into a portal which brings them to Slaver's Moon. There, Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman) is managing a trafficking ring. Izzy is supposed to be sold as a slave. However, Supergirl has a huge problem. Because of the planet's red sun, her powers are gone as well as Mon-El's.

"Supergirl" season 2 will return on Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.