'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Finale Stages Major Comebacks, Big Supervillain Intro and More

The "Supergirl" season 2 finale will be packed with a whole host of characters, old and new, good and bad, friend and foe to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "Supergirl" season 2, episode 18, "Ace Reporter."

The Girl of Steel will have a lot on her plate in the season ender. One of the enemies she will have to deal with is the infamous Superman supervillain General Zod.

Superhero fans will be excited to know that "Smallville" alum Mark Gibbon was tapped to bring the famous comic book baddie in the small screen in the "Supergirl" season 2 finale.

His addition to the picture makes sense of Tyler Hoechlin's return in the episode as Superman. From the looks of it, "Supergirl" season 2 will set up General Zod as the big bad next season.

As teased to Entertainment Weekly by Benoist herself, her character will be attacked by her enemies left and right in the "Supergirl" season 2 finale.

"She's going to have to figure out how to balance it all. There might be people she has to ally with and people who will be her clear enemies, so it's a lot of juggling," the actress teased.

In this type of situations, a good old advice from Kara's mentor Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) would come in handy. Fortunately, the media mogul will be back in the "Supergirl" season 2 after being absent for most of the season.

Leading up to the season finale, Kara will take on some imposing enemies as well. Her evil almost-stepmother Rhea (Teri Hatcher) will be back with a vengeance after being turned away by Mon-El (Chris Wood).

As previously reported, she will wage war against the planet, with her Daxamite underlings filling the streets of National City. Set photos showed Maggie (Floriana Lima) open fire on them.

"Supergirl" season 2's return tomorrow after its long hiatus will introduce Biomax, a famous DC Comics character to be brought to life by Rahul Kohli from "iZombie."

The episode is titled "Ace Reporter" and from the looks of it, fans will see more of Kara in action as a journalist more than her alter-ego. Making things complicated is Biomax, who happens to be Lena Luthor's (Katie McGrath) old flame.

"Supergirl" season 2 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.