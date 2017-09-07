'Supergirl' Season 3 Plot, Cast News: Series Recasts Young Kara for Flashback Scenes

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl "Supergirl" season 3 airs on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

When "Supergirl" returns to the small screens later this year for its third season, viewers are going to see a new face for the young Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl, in flashback scenes.

Previously played by Malina Weissman, the show has tapped "The Fosters" actress Izabela Vidovic to play the younger version of the female superhero. One of the episodes in the upcoming season is going to be heavy with flashbacks, giving the new actress more screen time.

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Supergirl" season 3 episode 6 titled "Midvale" will show Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) taking a trip to their childhood home, recounting the high school murder mystery that plagued their town, which also helped shaped the duo's relationship as sisters.

"You'll get to see, through the way they interact, how their relationship started when Kara first came to Earth, how it grew, how it became so close and why they're so close nowadays," Benoist told the news outlet.

However, Weissman is not the only star who has been recast. Jordan Mazarati, the actress who played the young Alex in flashbacks in the series' past episodes, has reportedly been replaced by "The Americans" star Olivia Nikkanen.

Vidovic and Nikkanen will appear together in the sixth episode.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of the American television series will feature a new villain, Reign, and it has been revealed that Odette Annable was chosen for the role.

"Reign is a Worldkiller," the actress reportedly said during the recent San Diego Comic-Con. "She was bio-engineered in a lab, she was sent to Earth from Krypton much like Kara and Clark."

Annabele also added that her character will be different from all the other villains that have appeared on the show because Reign has her own agenda. Unlike the others, she does not plan on taking over the planet Earth and killing everyone. Instead, she has other reasons as to why she will pose as a threat to Supergirl.

"Supergirl" season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.