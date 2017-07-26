'Supergirl' Season 3 Release Date, Plot News: New Set of Villains, Cast Introduced at SDCC 2017

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for "Supergirl"

The CW unveiled the latest trailer for the third season of "Supergirl" that introduced some of the new villains who Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), will face.

It was also announced during the San Diego Comic-Con last week that "Supergirl" season 3 will welcome a new set of cast members, namely Adrian Pasdar, Carl Lumbly, Yael Grobglas, and Emma Tremblay.

Pasdar can be seen in the new trailer and will play the role of real estate magnate Morgan Edge. Just based on the video teaser, Morgan is not going to be a pleasant character. According to reports, one of his major projects involves National City and that will be enough reason for him to be on not-so-good terms with Kara and her ally Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

Another villain expected to arrive in season 3 is Psi, to be portrayed by Grobglas. Psi, as her name suggests, is an adversary who can play with other people's minds. Whatever her reason is for wreaking havoc in National City, she will use her mind-controlling prowess until Supergirl stops her.

Meanwhile, Lumbly joins the "Supergirl" cast as M'yrnn J'onzz — the father of the Martian Manhunter known as J'onn J'onnz (David Harewood). He is described as: "A pacifist religious leader on Mars, M'yrn pushes his son in unexpected ways."

Then, child actress Tremblay will play the character of Ruby — one of the biggest Supergirl fans. However, her love for Kara will lead her to trouble. This implies that her idol will have to save her at some point.

Another highlight in the SDCC 2017 trailer for "Supergirl" season 3 is the titular hero's decision to eventually abandon her Kara Danvers identity. The trailer began with Kara's voice in the background saying: "I am not a human. I try to be but I'm not. Kara Danvers was a mistake."

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.