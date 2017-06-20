'Supergirl' Season 3 Rumors: Kara to Have a New Love Interest?

After letting Mon-El (Chris Wood) go in the season 2 finale of "Supergirl," it is now suspected that the upcoming season 3 of the DC superhero series on The CW will feature Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) having a new love interest.

While the season 2 finale of "Supergirl" highlighted Kara's Kryptonian might and power, defeating Queen Rhea of Daxam (Teri Hatcher) in their agreed Dakkam Ur (the ancient Daxamite trial by combat), it still resulted in a major heartache for the Girl of Steel. As Queen Rhea did not keep her promise of leaving earth peacefully in case she was defeated, Supergirl was left with no choice but to resort to her plan B to protect the world from the evil acts of the Daxamites through the help of the DEO, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), and Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong).

As the plan involved of the release of lead in the atmosphere, which is fatal to the Daxamites, Kara had to let her boyfriend, Mon-El, escape into space through the space pod she used in heading to earth. Unfortunately, the pod got sucked in another dimension where the Prince of Daxam remains trapped.

While Wood has been cast as a series regular beginning season 2 of "Supergirl," rumors claim that his return to the upcoming season of The CW series remains a mystery. Hence, it is now suspected that the Girl of Steel will meet a new love interest in the upcoming season of "Supergirl." After all, she has always had love interests in the series, with James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) in season 1 and Mon-El in season 2.

Nonetheless, some opine that it is still possible for Mon-El to return to the series. The mere fact that he did not die is a clear indication of the possibility. On the other hand, whether it will happen or not, it is said that it is highly possible for "Supergirl" season 3 to address what exactly happened to Mon-El or where he landed.

Will Kara really have a new love interest? Will Mon-El return to the series?

Find out when "Supergirl" returns to The CW for its season 3 this Oct. 9.