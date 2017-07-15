'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex and Maggie Could Be Engaged Next Season

"Supergirl" fans are now more or less convinced that Alex and Maggie will either be engaged or married by the start of season 3. This comes after actresses Chyler Leigh and Floriana Lima were seen wearing identical rings while filming the first episode of the third installment of The CW superhero series.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl A promotional image for "Supergirl."

Photos from the set showing Leigh and Lima wearing similar rings on their left fingers were recently shared on social media. This could point to the couple being engaged or married especially after what happened last season.

At the end of the season 2 finale, Alex proposed to Maggie though whether she agreed or not was unclear, leading fans to speculate over the fact during the series' break.

With this new information, it appears that fans got their answer and the couple's relationship could be stronger than ever. But while the characters are reaching new heights in terms of development, the actors themselves appear to have other plans. Lima has decided to have a reduced role in the series and step down as a series regular next season.

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed the reason behind Lima's decision in a statement. According to Kreisberg, the actress is looking to pursue other opportunities although producers are happy that she will return for a number of episodes for "Supergirl" season 3. It is currently uncertain how Lima's status as a recurring actress will affect Alex and Maggie's storyline.

Nevertheless, Lima said she is proud that the on-screen romance has been significant to viewers who are struggling with their sexuality. Taking to Twitter, the actress said that the best part about her role as Maggie is that she is able to "share an inspiring love story" and represent the LGBTQ+ community in the series.

While she is scanning other opportunities on the horizon, Lima said she is still excited to continue being part of the series.

"Supergirl" season 3 is set to premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.