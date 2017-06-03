'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast News: Odette Annable to Play Villain Reign

A new villain will challenge Kara (Melissa Benoist) in the upcoming season of "Supergirl," and she will be played by none other than Odette Annable.

Annable, who is known for her work on "Banshee" and "Pure Genius," will play Reign, one of the five Worldkillers. According to Deadline, Annable has signed on to appear as a series regular.

"Greg (Berlanti) and I have wanted to work with Odette for years. We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said.

Annable took to social media to express her excitement about the part with a series of tweets about the CW superhero show.

STOKED to join @TheCWSupergirl & @DCComics to play the Bad Girl in town. Thank you @GBerlanti & @AJKreisberg for this! Let's make it Reign! — Odette Annable (@OdetteAnnable) May 31, 2017

Kind of a dream for me. Thank youuuu https://t.co/34mMpBvoG2 — Odette Annable (@OdetteAnnable) May 31, 2017

Thanks for the welcome... can't wait to play! https://t.co/xKauu41meb — Odette Annable (@OdetteAnnable) May 31, 2017

It remains to be seen how different Annable's Reign will be from the one presented in the original DC comics. However, it is known that she will be the primary antagonist in the new season and that her costume design will drift from the comic book version.

Reign is quite the opponent for Kara since she is known to be a very powerful being who even got out of Krypton alive. Her origins are unknown, though it is clear that she holds a desire to take over the Earth and get rid of Supergirl.

In other cast news, Floriana Lima, who plays National City detective Maggie Sawyer, will not be appearing as much in season 3. According to TVLine, Lima's series regular role has been downgraded to a recurring one due to the actress' desire to seek out other projects.

"We adore Floriana and have loved working with her to tell this inspiring story," Kreisberg said in a statement. "Although she's not available to us as a series regular next season, as she's looking to pursue other opportunities, we're happy she'll be returning for multiple episodes in Season 3."

"Supergirl" season 3 premieres in the fall.