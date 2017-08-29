'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: EP Promises Maggie Will Not Be Killed Off Following Character's Demotion to Recurring

(Photo: The CW) Maggie and Alex in "Supergirl."

Fans are starting to worry about Maggie's safety in "Supergirl" season 3 with her portrayer Floriana Lima being demoted from series regular to recurring.

Many are under the impression that the downgrade means trouble for the character and that her shorter stint is because she is being killed off.

This already upsets those who have come to love her relationship with Alex (Chyler Leigh). Many are expecting to see more of the couple in "Supergirl" season 3 especially since the DEO agent popped the question to Maggie by the end of the previous season.

Thankfully for fans of the Sanvers pairing, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg has put the worries about Maggie's fate to rest in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

Maggie does not die. I'm sure a lot of people are afraid of that. Maggie will continue to exist in the world and we hope that if the opportunity presents itself for her, that she'll come back from time to time.

In fact, Kreisberg teased that the third episode of "Supergirl" season 3 centers on Lima's character, in which her father will be introduced.

Fans will be in for a tearjerker of an installment as Kreisberg teased that "it's some of the most heartbreaking stuff I've ever done on anything I've ever done."

It was back in May when it was first announced that Lima will only recur as Maggie. Kreisberg said that the actress chose not to be a series regular in "Supergirl" season 3 because she's "looking to pursue other opportunities."

That being said, fans should not fret about Maggie being written off. However, there is still concern as to how the demotion will affect the Sanvers pairing especially since she has not responded to Alex's proposal just yet. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see.

"Supergirl" season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.