'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Hank and Miss Martian to Have More Moments

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Hank and Miss Martian will reunite in the next season of "Supergirl."

Hank/J'onn J'onnz (David Harewood) will get to spend more time with fellow Martian, M'gann M'orrz (Sharon Leal), in the upcoming season of "Supergirl."

Harewood recently revealed to ComicBook exciting details about the new installment. According to him, the premiere will kick off right where last season's finale ended - when Kara (Melissa Benoist) said goodbye to boyfriend Mon-El (Chris Wood) before he got sucked into a chasm in space. The actor also teased that Hank would have more moments with Miss Martian. It looks like things are finally working out for the DEO man, especially in the romance division, and many fans enjoyed his dynamics with M'gann M'orrz in the previous season.

"It's the start of another long season, and I think that lots of stories are going to unfold as we go on," Harewood teased. "Season 3 picks up minutes later, just after Season 2 ended, so you don't have this whole enormous leap you're going to have to make. I think we're all about to go on another season's long crazy journey."

"Specifically with Hank, it's about family," he added. "I think you're going to see him hopefully with M'gann again, and doing some nice stuff with Sharon Neal as Miss Martian. She was fantastic."

Meanwhile, Kara will definitely feel the absence of Mon-El in season 3. Although she knew that sending him back to his home planet was the only option that time, she still cannot accept that they will not meet again. Kara is still unaware of what happened to her boyfriend. As it is, she will probably need to focus on her future fights, considering the kind of enemies she will face soon. According to spoilers, one of the big bads that Supergirl will face is a fellow Kryptonian named Reign (Odette Annable). In the comics, the villain is a member of the Worldkillers, a group of assassins created by Zor-El (Robert Gant) and other scientists from the Kryptonian Science Council.

"Supergirl" season 3 will premiere on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.