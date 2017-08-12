'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Is James Still In Love With Kara?

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl James is ready for love in the new season of "Supergirl"

James (Mehcad Brooks) will have time for his love life in the upcoming season of "Supergirl." Is he still in love with Kara (Melissa Benoist)?

Brooks recently teased to Hidden Remote that his character might not be too busy for romance in the new installment. Although James is technically the Guardian, the vigilante who roams around the city to save the citizens from the bad guys, he will give himself a chance to fall in love again.

James and Kara were previously an item, although they never acted on their feelings. She had a huge crush on him until Mon-El (Chris Wood) came and snatched her heart away.

When asked if it was possible for James and Kara to be together, Brooks said his character was not closing any doors. He hinted, though, that his character will fall in love with someone new. It looks like Kara will still pine for her Daxamite prince, although he has left the planet for good. She still does not know that Mon-El's spaceship is currently trapped in a different dimension. It has also been teased that Kara will have a tough time accepting that her boyfriend is gone and will not be returning to her.

Meanwhile, the other member of the Supergirl team, Winn (Jeremy Jordan), will continue to be happy with his romantic relationship with Lyra (Tamzin Merchant). Jordan told Bustle that his storyline in season 3 will be about Winn's past. Viewers may even get to see his mother. As for his connection to Kara, the actor said this relationship would continue to be strained.

"He's living his life," Jordan shared. "He's got a hot alien girlfriend. He's got, like, the best job. He's got a side gig where he's fighting crime with his best friend. When that sort of thing happens in TV you know the only way to go from there is down."

"I think we're gonna explore some more of his past this season," he later on added. "We don't know anything about his mom."

"Supergirl" season 3 will air on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.