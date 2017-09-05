'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: New Trailer Teases Cat's New Job

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl "Supergirl" season 3 airs on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW

Fall will see the return of "Supergirl" for its third season. Ahead of its premiere, a new "DC Heroes Super Season" trailer was released that hinted at Cat Grant's new job.

The new trailer revealed that when season 3 arrives, Cat will already be the new White House Press Secretary, which is not surprising considering that President Olivia Marsdin is friends with her. In the clip, she was shown speaking before a group of reporters at the White House during a press briefing, saying, "Go ahead, fire away."

Back in July, "Supergirl" showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner revealed during the "Supergirl" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con that actress Calista Flockhart would again be playing Cat in season 3. "Supergirl" portrayer Melissa Benoist also hinted during the panel that something big was in store for the character in the upcoming season. "The way that Calista appears in the first episode is really clever," she teased.

It can be recalled that after being a series regular in season 1, Flockhart returned as a recurring character in the first two and last two episodes of the previous season. In the season 2 finale, her character came back to the National City and asked the residents in a broadcast to defend themselves when the Daxamite invasion comes. The season finale also followed her as she had a candid talk with Benoist's Kara, urging the other to join her foes Lillian Luthor and Hank Henshaw in taking down the Daxamites.

Meanwhile, new photos and videos from "Supergirl" season 3 surfaced several days ago and featured a violent scene shot in downtown Vancouver. The scene in the photos were of Lena holding a press conference as she faced a group of protesters who were calling for her resignation. The photos showed that the initially peaceful press conference will turn violent as there were gunshots heard in the vicinity.

