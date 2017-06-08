'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Reign to Look Different from Her Comic Book Origin

While The CW has yet to attach a release date to "Supergirl" season 3, it has already been revealed that the next installment of the DC superhero series will feature Reign as the series' big bad, and that the villain will look different from her comic book incarnation.

It is speculated that "Supergirl" season 3 will arrive on October 9.

Unlike its just-concluded season 2, things are coming pretty easy for "Supergirl" season 3 as The CW renewed the series in the earlier part of this year. To recall, fans were left in a guessing game last year as it was unclear if its original network, CBS, would green-light it for another season. After all the speculations, it was finally revealed that "Supergirl" was moving to The CW for its then-upcoming season 2.

When The CW announced in January that it was renewing "Supergirl" for another season, along with six other shows, not only the fans were assured of another season run; the early announcement also gave the production the opportunity to plan things ahead. Hence, it's not really surprising that less than a month after the conclusion of "Supergirl" season 2, the series has already announced who the main villain for "Supergirl" season 3 will be: Reign, who will be portrayed by "Pure Genius" actress Odette Anable.

To the uninitiated, Reign is a biological weapon created on Krypton and was introduced in the World Killer storyline of "Supergirl: Vol. 1: The Last Daughter of Krypton." It has been learned, though, that the version of the character to be introduced in the upcoming season 3 of "Supergirl" will look different from how Reign is portrayed in the comic books. As to how different her costume and overall look will be from that of her comic book counterpart, no one outside "Supergirl" season 3 can say for now.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that "Supergirl" season 3 will premiere on Oct. 9 as IMDB's listing claims so. However, as the listing of the said website can be openly edited, it goes without saying that its claim has to be taken with a grain of salt for now.