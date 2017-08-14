'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Series to Introduce a Vixen-Like Kryptonian Character

Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" season 3 is scheduled to arrive on October 9.

After it was announced earlier that "Supergirl" season 3 will feature Reign (Odette Annable) as the series' main villain in its next season run, the Girl of Steel may find herself challenging another Kryptonian character whose identity remains unknown as of this writing.

It was in June when it was revealed that the Kryptonian Worldkiller Reign will be the main villain in "Supergirl" season 3. However, it has been learned that The CW series is looking to cast a sexy actress who is, at least, 40 years of age, to breathe life to another Kryptonian character.

As of this writing, though, not much is known as to who this character will be and how she will be connected to Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). However, with the reveal in the season 2 finale of "Supergirl" that Reign had been sent to Earth long time ago, it is now suspected that the mysterious character will be featured in flashbacks to explain about Reign's past.

On the other hand, it is also said that the mysterious character may be connected to General Zod (Mark Gibbon), who was already teased in the previous season. While it is possible that the character may be Faora, some suspect that she can be Aethyr, who was already featured in the now-defunct TV series "Smallville" and was breathed life to by Alana De La Garza.

As both Faora and Aethyr are connected to Zod, some speculate that, whoever between the two will be introduced in "Supergirl" season 3, it is likely for Zod to return to The CW series for its third season run, too.

While the said new Kryptonian character is still a mystery as of this writing, it is no longer a secret that the series will be welcoming Yael Grobglas and Morgan Edge to be part of "Supergirl" season 3 as it was announced earlier that they will play the roles of Psy and the father of J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter (Hank Henshaw), respectively.

"Supergirl" returns to The CW for its season 3 run this Oct. 9 at 8/7c.