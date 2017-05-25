'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Will There Be a Danvers Wedding?

Alex (Chyler Leigh) will patiently wait for Maggie's (Floriana Lima) answer to her proposal in the upcoming season of "Supergirl."

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlAlex and Maggie may tie the knot in the next season of "Supergirl."

During last season's finale, Alex found the courage to ask for her girlfriend's hand in marriage. Maggie has yet to say yes or no, but the smile on her face is a huge hint. She and Alex have been so in love, and their fans are positive they will eventually tie the knot next installment.

The chance of a Danvers wedding is definitely high, and Kara (Melissa Benoist) will likely be asked by her sister to be her maid of honor. Supergirl will have to forget her heartache over her boyfriend's departure for a while and show Alex how happy she is for her.

Kara and Mon-El (Chris Wood) had a tearful farewell when he decided to leave Earth. They promised that they would always love each other, even if they were miles apart. Unfortunately, something went wrong with Mon-El's spaceship and he was thrown into a portal to a different world.

In an interview with ComicBook, Benoist said she could not say what is in store for Kara's relationship with the Daxamite prince. She said, though, that her character's love for Mon-El is unlike anything she has ever felt before.

When asked for any spoilers regarding the upcoming season, Benoist hinted that Supergirl would be facing bigger challenges and more dangerous enemies. She said every time a script is given to her, she cannot help but be amazed. According to the actress, there is no other way for the series but to continue forward.

"Every time I get a script, I'm like, 'there's no way we can possibly top what we just did,' and then I read the new script and I'm like 'How are we going to do this?' And then we do. So I think we'll just continue getting bigger and bigger. the scope of this world is so massive that we can't go back," Benoist said.

"Supergirl" season 3 is expected to air in the fall.