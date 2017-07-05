'Supergirl' Season 3 Updates: TV Series' Synopsis for Upcoming Installment Released Ahead of Comic Con

Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" season 3 is scheduled to arrive on October 9.

The synopsis of "Supergirl" season 3 has finally been released ahead of Comic-Con International.

After a successful season 2 run, its first on The CW, "Supergirl" is poised to return with the Girl of Steel's Kryptonian might and adventure for its upcoming season 3. According to reports, WBTV has released the synopsis of the upcoming installment of the Melissa Benoist-starrer ahead of the series' presentation and Q&A session at the upcoming Comic-Con International in San Diego, California later this month.

To recall, the season 2 finale of "Supergirl" had Kara/Supergirl (Benoist) saying good-bye to Mon-El (Chris Wood) in order to save him from lead poisoning targeted to bring the demise of the Daxamites led by Mon-El's mother, Queen Rhea of Daxam (Teri Hatcher). Hence, Kara's budding relationship with Mon-El has been sacrificed as he boarded the space capsule that Kara used when she left Krypton for Earth.

As the space capsule Mon-El was aboard in got sucked into a wormhole in space and vanished, it remains uncertain if the character will still be featured in "Supergirl" season 3. What is certain, though, based on the synopsis of the upcoming season of the popular The CW series, "Supergirl" season 3 will immediately pick up from the conclusion of its previous season.

"When season three returns with all-new supercharged adventures this fall on The CW, Kara and team will come up against a new threat in the form of DC Worldkiller, Reign (Odette Annable)," goes a portion of the synopsis of "Supergirl" season 3 released recently.

DC comic book fans know too well that Reign is Kara's fellow Kryptonian as she is created as a part of the Worldkillers, Krypton's biological weapons. While the released synopsis is vague, more about Reign and "Supergirl" season 3 are expected to be revealed at the show's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con at 3:30–4:10 PST.

