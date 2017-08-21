'Supergirl' Spoilers: EP Talks About How Kara Copes with Loss

When "Supergirl" returns for its third season, Mon-El's (Chris Wood) disappearance will be hard on Kara (Melissa Benoist).

"Supergirl" season 3 airs on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

"Supergirl" showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner talked about how the titular character copes with the loss. According to the execs, viewers will see Kara struggling from the beginning of the season.

"In Season 2 she was struggling with can she have it all," Rovner shared. In Season 3, she's really struggling with how does she compartmentalize being a superhero with those human feelings that are uncomfortable for her."

The superhero will try to bury her feelings by keeping herself busy as Supergirl.

The trailer for season 3, which was revealed at Comic-Con International last month, shows how Kara is blaming herself for Mon-El's sacrifice. Apart from that, it teases how the superhero is trying to deny her humanity, how she believes that living an ordinary life as Kara was a mistake.

To recap last season's finale, Supergirl and DEO spared the Earth from impending doom by the hands of the Daxamites. In turn, they made the planet uninhabitable for Daxamites, including Mon-El. Before the Earth could kill him, he hopped into a pod, leaving the planet behind along with Kara.

As of now, Mon-El's whereabouts are a well-kept secret. But according to the showrunner, comic book fans might have an idea about where he ended up and what is next for him.

Coming to "Supergirl" season 3 is Odette Annable who will pray the big bad named Reign. She is a new kind of enemy in the DC-CW universe. In particular, she is unlike the villains introduced in the Arrowverse.

New characters will appear next season. Carlos Bernard will portray Maggie Sawyer's father, a cop named Oscar Rodas. Adrian Pasdar will portray an antagonistic real estate tycoon, while Carl Lumbly will portray M'yrnn J'onzz, father of Martian Manhunter.

"Supergirl" returns on The CW this Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.