'Supergirl' Spoilers: Producer Talks Kara, Alex's Roles in Crossover

The Danvers sisters, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh), will be the focal point of the upcoming four-series crossover, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the executive shared that the sisters will have a big role to play in the next crossover.

"Kara and Alex are at the center of it through all four hours," Kreisberg said. "One of the things we've been doing a lot this season is getting back to season 1 and really making it Danvers sisters-centric, so a lot of what's going on this season is Kara and Alex doing things in tandem, and the crossover won't be any different."

Furthermore, "Supergirl" recast roles for the younger Alex and Kara. "The Fosters" actress Izabela Vidovic will portray the high school-aged Kara while "The Americans" actress Olivia Nikkanen will play Alex. In previous flashbacks, the former was portrayed by Malina Weissman, who now stars in Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events." Jordan Mazarati played the younger Alex in the first two seasons of the show.

According to TVLine, the new cast members will appear in a flashback somewhere in the sixth episode of "Supergirl" season 3. In the episode, titled "Midvale," the Danvers sisters will revisit their hometown, Midvale, where they will reminisce a murder mystery that brought them closer together when they were in high school.

In season 3, Kara/Supergirl will struggle with her identity. Following her decision to send the person she loves Mon-El (Chris Wood) out to space, the titular character now believes that her decision to blend in with the human race as Kara Danvers was a mistake. Not much has been said about how she will get through this, but we can only assume that her sister Alex will help her in some way or another.

"Supergirl" season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.