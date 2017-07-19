'Superhot' and 'Superhot VR' Release for PlayStation Announced

Facebook/superhotgame "Superhot" to cost US25 on PlayStation Store

Known as one of the most successful and critically acclaimed indie games, "Superhot" will be released for PlayStation 4 (PS4) sooner than fans expected. It will be released with the standalone "Superhot VR" for those fortunate enough to own a PlayStation VR (PSVR). Both are set to arrive on July 21.

According to reports, "Superhot" will cost $25 on the PlayStation Store. There is also the option of getting the aforementioned game title plus the standalone expansion "Superhot VR" for $40. The developers are calling it Superhot Mind Is Software Bundle. For those with a PlayStation Plus membership, they will be treated to 20 percent discount on the day it will be released.

The "Superhot VR" trailer was first unveiled during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and it was met with much excitement and welcome. Since then, fans have been eagle-eyed when it came to any details that the developers might release. And it looks like their patience and support were taken into consideration, what with the earlier-than-expected release date.

Furthermore, developer Superhot Team has also expressed that "Superhot VR" is nothing like the games that were enjoyed on other platforms; instead, it was built from scratch in order to optimize the game title for the PlayStation Move and Dualshock controllers. There is a lot to expect from "Superhot" and "Superhot VR," but if the previous reviews are anything to go by, the developers are not about to disappoint.

"Superhot" was previously released for Microsoft Windows PC and Xbox One users, while "Superhot VR" was exclusively for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. PlayStation users have been clamoring for a release on their consoles for the longest time, which makes the announcement all the more welcome. "Superhot" is a first-person shooter game designed to be unlike any other with its minimalist art style.