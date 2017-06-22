'Supernatural' Gets a Spin-Off Titled 'Wayward Sisters'

Considering the huge success of "Supernatural," The CW has announced that it is going to release a spin-off titled "Wayward Sisters." It will feature the original series' Kim Rhodes.

Facebook/Supernatural"Supernatural" gets a spin-off.

According to Deadline, the spin-off will air the backdoor pilot as a planted episode during season 13 of "Supernatural." Considering how the original series featured the adventures and drama centering around two biological brothers, "Wayward Sisters" will tell the story of a sisterhood of girls who bonded in a foster home. All the main characters were orphaned because of a supernatural family that formed the baseline of their relationship with each other.

Kim Rhodes will be playing Sherriff Jody Mills, who will train and protect the women in order to become a group of monster fighters. The production crew is composed of showrunners Andrew Dabb and Robert singer, as well as Phil Sgriccia and Robert Berens. The studio backing "Wayward Sisters" is Warner Brothers TV.

The Hollywood Reporter says that "Wayward Sisters" started as a fan campaign two years ago and has since gained the support of the "Supernatural" cast on social media. Considering the massive fanbase that "Supernatural" has collected in its 13 seasons, "Wayward Sisters" is the result of The CW has listened closely to what the fans are demanding.

It was understandable that "Supernatural" mainly focused on the action part, given the fact that it does focus on two brothers. Fans have always commented on the lack of emotions and that is what "Wayward Sisters" will be focusing on. The sisterhood will not only show fans some legitimate action scenes but also showcase an emotional connection that "Supernatural" obviously lacks.

"Wayward Sisters" has yet to be given a release date, but it is already in development. Meanwhile, new fans can spend the waiting time watching the previous season of "Supernatural" to get a general feel of what the spin-off might be about.