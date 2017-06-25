'Supernatural' Latest News: Another Spin-Off Is Currently in the Works; Cast, Plot Details Revealed

"Supernatural" fans are getting a whole lot more of Sheriff Jody Mills in the future. A spin-off series, tentatively titled "Wayward Sisters," is said to be in the early stages of development.

Facebook/SupernaturalA promotional photo of The CW's fantasy series "Supernatural."

On June 20, Deadline reported that a spin-off series starring Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills was being developed by "Supernatural" writer-producers Robert Berens, Andrew Dabb, Robert Singer and Phil Sgriccia.

"Wayward Sisters" follows the story of Sheriff Jody Mills and a group of troubled young women — each of whom is orphaned due to supernatural tragedies. Sheriff Jody Mills will act as their guardian and trainer. She will be showing them how to shield themselves from darker elements.

In the long run, Sheriff Jody Mills and the young women will become a supreme force in terms of fighting monsters. The said spin-off will be introduced in a season 13 episode of "Supernatural." After that, the show will head out on its own.

Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen), Donna Hanscom (Briana Buckmaster), Mary Catherine Winchester (Samantha Smith), Rowena MacLeod (Ruth Connell) and Lily Suner (Alicia Witt) could be featured in the spin-off alongside Sheriff Jody.

Meanwhile, the 13th season of "Supernatural" might see the return of Castiel (Misha Collins). In a Twitter post, Collins hinted at the possibility that the angel of the Lord managed to survive despite being stabbed by Lucifer with an angel blade.

It even intensified when Jared Padalecki, who portrays Sam Winchester, inadvertently revealed that Collins had already recorded lines for the much-awaited "Scooby-Doo" crossover episode. Realizing the slip-up, the 34-year-old actor lowered his head and covered his face with his microphone as the crowd cheered.

The 13th season of "Supernatural" is expected to premiere on Oct. 12 on The CW.