'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 11 Spoilers: Rowena Returns to Help Sam

Sam (Jared Padalecki) will be desperate enough to ask for Rowena's (Ruth Connell) help in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

Facebook/SupernaturalRowena will return in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "Regarding Dean," the synopsis reveals that the younger Winchester will contact Crowley's (Mark Sheppard) mother to hunt down an old family of witches. It looks like Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be in trouble after getting hit by a spell that erases his memory. Sam needs Rowena to track down the powerful clan. The witch will know where to find them and she must do it fast before Dean forgets everything.

The Dean-focused episode was previously teased by executive producer Andrew Dabb.

"[Dean is] trapped in a Memento-type loop, where he's kind of losing his memory a little bit," the EP teased, according to TVLine. He adds: "For him, as someone who struggles with all the baggage from years and years of doing a very, very difficult job, it almost becomes freeing, in a way. So you're going to see a Dean that is a lot more fun and childlike. Jensen [Ackles] does a great job. Then it becomes a much more tragic story as he starts to forget Sam — and himself."

Last episode was another challenge for the Winchesters. Castiel (Misha Collins) was being hunted by Lily Sunder (guest star Alicia Witt), an immortal who wanted to get revenge for what happened more than a century ago. In 1901, Castiel and a band of angels descended on Earth to hunt down a fallen angel. He married a human and they had a daughter, a nephilim who was said to be so powerful, she could destroy many worlds. Castiel later discovered that a fellow angel set the whole thing up. He was also in love with the human and was jealous when she did not choose him.

"Supernatural" season 12 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.