The Winchesters go goat hunting in the next episode of The CW's horror fantasy series "Supernatural." But what the blissfully clueless hunters don't know is that they, along with the rest of the hunters in America, have just fallen pretty to the British Men of Letters' (BMOL) so-called code.

YouTube/The CW Television Network A screenshot of the occult hunter Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) from the next episode of "Supernatural."

Mick (Adam Fergus), the man BMOL sent to recruit Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) to the British Way but was instead convinced that the Winchesters do know better, ended up dead at Ketch's (David Haydn-Jones) feet in the previous episode. He will not be the last.

Dr. Hess (Gillian Barber), the BMOL top dog, has ordered a directive to execute the American hunters, foremost of which are the Winchesters, who just refuse, time and time again, to embrace the British Way.

"Assimilate or exterminate" is the name of the game, and the BMOL stands to get on the bad and very angry side of the two most un-killable men in America. Can the BMOL survive the fallout? Or have the Winchesters finally met their match?

The official synopsis for the next episode does not say much about Ketch's current mission. It will instead be pitting Dean and Sam against a man who allegedly has the head of a goat. They will go into town to investigate a missing person's case, and as always, they will find themselves embroiled in said town's deepest, darkest secrets.

The trailer for the episode titled "The Memory Remains" hints at the goat man possibly turning out to be a pagan god that requires regular human sacrifice. Moreover, this alleged god seems to have settled in at the town sheriff's basement.

YouTube/The CW Television Network

But is the goat man really a god? And if he is, what is he doing for the town in exchange for the sacrifices that are given to him? Is it a give and take relationship that the Winchesters can stand to take away, or will they turn out to be the salvation that the town needs?

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 18 airs on Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.