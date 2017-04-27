'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 19 Spoilers: Castiel Returns to the Bunker as Kelly Decides to Make a Bold Move

With barely a month left before Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) child is born, Kelly (Courtney Ford) finally decides to make a bold move in the next episode of "Supernatural."

YouTube/The CW Television Network A screenshot of Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford) from the next episode of “Supernatural.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) search for Lucifer's baby mama continues in the upcoming episode of The CW's long-running fantasy horror series. And according to the official synopsis, the younger Winchester, Sam, will come up with a way to stop the Nephilim's threat to humanity, but Castiel (Misha Collins) may have a different plan for the unborn child's mother, Kelly.

Castiel has been gone a long time and a sneak peek for the upcoming episode reveals that the Winchester's celestial friend has been spending time in heaven, helping the angels come up with the best possible approach to the upcoming Nephilim crisis. The video also teases a possible delivery date for Lucifer's spawn, which unlike any normal child does not need nine months to gestate inside its mother's womb.

YouTube/The CW Television Network

Likewise, executive producer Andrew Dabb revealed in an interview with TV Line that Lucifer's child could be born in May, which would coincide with the season's finale episode set to air on May 18. How will this problem be resolved and what bold moves will Kelly have to take to protect her child and keep it away from Lucifer and his men?

Will her determination be swayed when she finds out that birthing her child could kill her? The official trailer for the episode also teases that the Winchesters and Castiel will have a hard time killing Kelly's guardian, Dagon (Ali Ahn), especially after someone stole the Colt.

YouTube/The CW Television Network

Will Sam and Dean figure out that they have been bugged before the British Men of Letters find out more about their plans?

The remaining episodes of the season are going to build up the tension towards an intense finale. And with the British Men of Letters and the Nephilim issue bearing down on them at the same time, will the brothers survive the upcoming fallout, or will they, along with the rest of humanity, end up suffering a loss that's more devastating than death itself?

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 19 titled "The Future" airs on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.