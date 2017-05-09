'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 21 Spoilers: Mary and Toni Face Off in Upcoming Episode

The 12th season of "Supernatural" is about to end.

(Photo: Facebook/Supernatural)A promotional photo of The CW's fantasy series "Supernatural."

In the upcoming 21st episode of the season, the British Men of Letters (BMOL) members Lady Toni Bevell (Elizabeth Blackmore) and Ketch (David Haydn-Jones) will continue to hold Mary (Samantha Smith) as their prisoner. A showdown between Mary and Toni will also build up in the episode.

Last week, in the show's 20th episode, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) attempted to help twins Alicia (Kara Royster) and Max (Kendrick Sampson) find their mother Tasha (Alvina August) who failed to check in on them for a week while hunting in Wyoming.

Concerned about her mother, Alicia contacted Mary for help, but since Mary is preoccupied in finding the location of a shifter's family, Sam and Dean helped Alicia and Max instead. However, the episode ended tragically with the murder of Tasha and Alicia.

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 21, titled There's Something About Mary, will feature a face-off between Toni and Mary. The official synopsis published by TV Guide reads:

"Sam and Dean are alarmed when they learn hunters are being killed by suspicious "accidents" all over the country. They decide it is best to find Mary and make sure she's safe. Meanwhile, Toni returns to the country and faces off with Mary."

A promo shows Sam looking devastated to find out that the hunters are being killed. The video also shows a brief look at Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) who is still Crowley's (Mark Sheppard) prisoner.

The devil has been trying to escape and get reunited with Kelly (Courtney Ford) and his unborn child that she is carrying. At the moment, they are under the protection of Castiel (Misha Collins).

Once the 21st episode of this season of "Supernatural" airs on Thursday, May 11, season 12 of the series wraps up on May 18 with its 22nd and 23rd episodes.

"Supernatural" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.