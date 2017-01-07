'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 9 Spoilers News: Sam and Dean's Predicament Gets Worse While in Jail

The Secret Service has no plans of releasing Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) that easily in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

The Winchester boys are still in prison when the CW series returns after the winter break. The presidential guards still have them after Lucifer, posing as the POTUS (played by David Chisum), accused the brothers of being assassins.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb recently revealed to TVLine that there is going to be a six-week time jump in the next episode. For six weeks, Castiel (Misha Collins) and Mary (Samantha Smith) have not discovered a way to free Sam and Dean from their incarceration. Their predicament is unlike anything they have faced before. Instead of ghosts and dark creatures, they are fighting humans and the boys do not how to tackle it.

Dabb shares: "We'll see how Sam and Dean act in that period of isolation, but also how the rest of the world reacts, as well — specifically Cas and Mary and some other players." He adds, "[it is] a different kind of predicament than they've ever had before. The people that have them think they're real, legitimate criminals, albeit kind of terrorists more than your common thief or anything like that. Sam and Dean [are] facing something where it's not like they can do what they normally do," the EP teased.

As seen on the promo released, Sam and Dean are slowly losing hope that they will ever get out of the prison. Back at home, Castiel and Mary are also drawing a blank. How can they explain to the government that for several days, the devil possessed the president and made senseless orders? Lucifer is gone. He is in hell after Crowley (Mark Sheppard) and Rowena (Ruth Connell) succeeded in sending him back. Sam and Dean are on their own and if they cannot find a means to escape, they will be in jail for a long time.

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 9 airs Thursday, Jan. 26 at a new time of 8 p.m. EST on the CW.