'Supernatural' Season 12 Finale Spoilers: Lucifer Returns for His Unborn Child

"Supernatural" season 12 is coming to an end with back-to-back episodes airing on Thursday, May 18, with the second episode serving as the season finale.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Who We Are," states that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will need to have each other's backs since they have no one else. The Winchester brothers will find themselves in imminent danger, but it remains to be seen if they will get out of this one. Elsewhere, American and British Hunters prepare for the fight of a lifetime as they clash.

The synopsis of the season 12 finale, titled "All Along the Watchtower," states that Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) will return and wants to take over control of his unborn child. However, Sam, Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) will be there to try and stop him before he can do any damage.

A teaser trailer for the new episodes has also been released. It opens with Sam and Dean determined to escape in order to save the world. It also teases the return of Lucifer, which comes as a shock to some of them. Based on the promo clip, it certainly looks like there will be a lot of action in the back-to-back episodes, with guns blazing and game faces on. The final scene shows Castiel walking towards someone as he prepares to take that person down.

Another teaser from the post-production team shows the British Men of Letters getting themselves ready for a final fight with Lucifer. It has been a long time coming, and fans will finally get to see it all go down on Thursday. Elsewhere, Dean can be seen crying, but it remains unknown why. Castiel, on the other hand, looks like he has his own fight to deal with in the two episodes.

"Supernatural" season 12 concludes on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.