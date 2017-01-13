'Supernatural' Season 12 Spoilers, News: Winchester Brothers to Face More Struggles

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It seems that the Winchester brothers will always be confronted with problems as spoilers for the upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 12 reveal that the siblings will face more trouble with the law.

Facebook/SupernaturalSam and Dean are still in jail in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

As seen in the midseason finale, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) were wrongly accused of being responsible for the death of the U.S. president. It was a shocking moment for fans as they saw their heroes being cuffed and led behind bars.

Spoilers for "Supernatural" season 12 episode 9 hint of the trials that the brothers will face now that they're locked up in jail. It appears that instead of mystical beings, Sam and Dean will have to face real-life monsters: humans.

The authorities believe that Sam and Dean aren't just the usual common criminals who do thefts or robberies, or those who kill because of personal gripes. Instead, the government believes that the two are dangerous terrorists who can give mankind a huge problem.

Obviously, Sam and Dean aren't what the authorities believe them to be. On the other hand, it appears that there will be some people who will try to work things out for the two. A promo for "Supernatural" season 12 episode 9 hints that Castiel (Misha Collins) and Mary (Samantha Smith) will discuss how they can help Sam and Dean at this time in their lives.

Late last month, executive producer Andrew Dabb told TVLine that there will be a time jump featured when "Supernatural" season 12 returns. "We're going to be building in about a six-week time jump. We'll see how Sam and Dean act in that period of isolation, but also how the world reacts, as well - specifically Cas and Mary and some other players," the EP teased.

Dabb went on to share that the battles Sam and Dean will be faced with in "Supernatural" season 12 episode 9 will be very different from the problems they survived in the past. Dabb said at this point, the Winchesters may not be able to do what they usually do whenever they try to escape a certain situation. Will the brothers ever get a taste of freedom again?

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 9 titled "First Blood" will air Jan. 26, 8 p.m., on The CW.