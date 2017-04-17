'Supernatural' Season 12 Spoilers: Next Episode Will Feature the Return of a Familiar Face

There is a big problem currently troubling Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), and soon they will have some more help figuring things out, thanks to the impending return of one familiar character.

Next episode of 'Supernatural' is set to air on April 27

First off, it is worth remembering what kind of mess the Winchesters are dealing with currently.

As fans may recall, a woman by the name of Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford) was recently impregnated by none other than Lucifer himself.

Understandably, it is in the best interests of the Winchesters - and of the world's population - if the child of Lucifer was not around to wreak havoc.

Resolving that issue has proven to be difficult, however, as Kelly has grown attached to the child in her womb.

This is where things will get even more interesting and potentially more complicated, as Castiel (Misha Collins) is coming back to help sort out the matter.

According to a recent report from CarterMatt, Castiel, Sam and even Kelly may have different things in mind when it comes to how they may want to deal with the problem they are all facing.

It is still unclear if Castiel and Sam may ultimately agree on what to do, though it is likely they will make some compromise.

Kelly's situation is another matter altogether, however, and how she deals with her predicament is something that will likely be of great interest to fans.

As was mentioned earlier, Kelly cares for her baby but she also learned recently that giving birth to the child of Lucifer could wind up killing her.

The returning Castiel, Dean, Sam and Kelly will have to figure something out sooner rather than later, however, and they need to act as soon as possible too or risk having the situation get out of hand even more.

The next episode of "Supernatural's" 12th season is expected to air on April 27, Thursday, at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.