'Supernatural' Season 12 Spoilers: The Winchesters Give Aid to Witch Twins as Mary Is Caught in a Pinch with Ketch

The Winchester matriarch, Mary (Samantha Smith), may finally catch on to what the British Men of Letters (BMOL) is all about in the next episode of "Supernatural." But will this realization make much of a difference now that that BMOL's annihilation plan is underway?

YouTube/The CW Television NetworkA screenshot of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) from The CW’s long-running series “Supernatural.”

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode does not say much about the BMOL's plans, although it may also not be a stretch to speculate that they may have something to do with what's happening with the Banes family. Alicia Banes (Kara Royster) is one part of the twins that the Winchesters met at Asa Fox's (Shaine Jones) wake. She and her twin brother Max (Kendrick Sampson) also happen to be Asa's previously unknown children with a witch named Tasha Banes (Alvina August), who has just gone missing.

It seems that Tasha has gone out on her own to hunt down a powerful witch, but she has not returned since. Alicia calls Mary for help, but since it's Sam (Jared Padalecki) who answers his mother's phone, he and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will head out to help the Banes.

Aptly titled "Twigs & Twine & Tasha Banes," will the episode eventually bring the twins' mother back, or has she fallen into such a fatal trap that will allow her no escape?

The official trailer for the episode also reveals that Dean will be calling their mother to inform her of the Banes' predicament, but Mary will be otherwise preoccupied with trying to stay alive when a confrontation with Arthur Ketch (David Haydn-Jones) puts her own life at risk.

What will Mary discover about the BMOL, and how will this change her impression of her new ally — and casual lover — Ketch? Does the BMOL have anything to do with Tasha's disappearance, as part of the annihilation plan ordered on all American hunters, or has Tasha fallen victim to a more powerful adversary?

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 20 is directed by Richard Speight, Jr., who has previously played the fan favorite archangel, Gabriel. It will air on Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.