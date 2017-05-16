'Supernatural' Season 12 Two-Hour Finale Special Spoilers: Dean and Sam Take on BMOL and Lucifer in Epic Back-to-Back Battles

Two major battles are coming to a head on the two-hour season finale of "Supernatural" season 12. It's no coincidence that this special night has been scheduled to happen on the day that has previously been predicted to be the day that Lucifer's child will be born.

The CW Television NetworkA screenshot of Dean (Jensen Ackles) from the back-to-back finale episodes of “Supernatural” season 12.

According to the official synopsis for the first half of the back-to-back finale episodes, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are left to their own devices after they were locked inside the bunker with very limited resources that can barely last the two of them plus abandoned British Men of Letters (BMOL) member, Toni (Elizabeth Blackmore).

Will necessity drive Toni to join forces with the Winchesters, if only to find a way out of their shared predicament? Or has her training at the BMOL academy prepared her for this kind of situation? Will she be willing to die for the cause, if it meant keeping the Winchesters away from the ongoing battle between the American and British Hunters, or will her personal instincts get the better of her in the end?

The American Hunters will have their hands full with trying to fight off the British Hunters while also trying to survive. Will this really be the end of the American Hunters, or will Sam and Dean be able to join the fight and save the day just in the nick of time?

The promo for the upcoming episodes does not give fans much hope. But even their problems with the BMOL may pale to what is about to come now that Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) has managed to free himself and is now in search of his unborn child and the child's mother. Thus, the second half of the upcoming two-hour season finale will indeed be an epic one as Sam and Dean join forces with Castiel (Misha Collins) to keep Lucifer from taking control of his unborn child.

Who will prevail and who end up making a necessary sacrifice?

"Supernatural" season 12 episodes 22 & 23 will air on Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.