'Supernatural' Season 13 Air Date, Spoilers: Actor Hints at Cas' Return; Animated Episode to Feature 'Scooby-Doo' Crossover?

The Winchesters may have succeeded in taking their toughest adversary out of commission, but their victory, as should be expected, came at a very high price. How will Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) move past their losses and keep on with their mission on the forthcoming 13th season of "Supernatural?"

YouTube/The CW Television NetworkWhat new challenges await brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester in season 13 of “Supernatural”?

First off, it would please fans to know that Misha Collins, who plays the fan favorite Castiel, has given a hint that he may be back for season 13. In a Tweet posted on Saturday, May 20, two days after the devastating season finale, Collins told fans that "Cass [or Cas] has a future..."

The actor, however, did not elaborate on what kind of future Castiel will have or if he will still be working side by side with the Winchesters as much as he did in the past seasons. There have been claims that actor Padalecki has allegedly said at a fan convention in Australia that their celestial friend and ally will appear in an upcoming "Scooby-Doo" crossover episode.

This special animated event, which is currently set at season 13 episode 16, was announced at The CW's 2017 Upfronts Presentation by actors Ackles and Padalecki and was later confirmed to be true by Entertainment Weekly. There is no word yet on whether the rest of the Mystery, Inc. will be appearing with the Winchesters alongside Scooby-Doo or on how the series will pull off such a groundbreaking crossover in the first place.

The season 12 finale also ended with a glimpse of Lucifer's son, Jack (Alexander Calvert), already a grown boy huddled in a corner of the room, looking at Sam with his foreboding yellow eyes. Calvert, who first made his mark as Anarky on The CW's superhero series "Arrow," has reportedly signed on to appear in more than one episode.

Will Jack be the future season's primary villain in place of his father, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino)? Or will Lucifer eventually find a way out of the alternate post-apocalyptic reality he and Mary (Samantha Smith) are trapped in? Will Dean and Sam be able to move on from losing their mother this way, or will their efforts to get her back end up kicking off a much bigger threat than even Lucifer and Jack combined?

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.