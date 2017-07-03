'Supernatural' Season 13 Air Date, Spoilers: Will Bobby Return?

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional banner for The CW’s fantasy-horror series “Supernatural,” featuring the Winchester brothers, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki).

Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) may be officially out, but the fight against Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and his evil spawns continues on the upcoming thirteenth season of The CW's hit fantasy-horror series "Supernatural." And with only three months to go and a spin-off set to take flight, fans surely have a lot to look forward to when the Winchester brothers, Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), finally return on air.

Then again, losing a strong ally, though unfortunate, may have perhaps led to some rather favorable gains. Ever since the Winchesters' de facto father, Bobby (Jim Beaver), died, fans of the show have been clamoring for his return. And although the writers have found several ways to bring Bobby back for guest appearances in the seasons following his demise, these seemed to not be enough to satisfy the fans' cravings of seeing more of Bobby.

Then, the previously concluded 12th season presented an apocalyptic world wherein Bobby lived, which, in turn, only served to fuel fan speculations that Bobby may be returning in a more regular capacity in season 13.

Yet another character that fans can't seem to let go of is the Winchesters' celestial ally, Castiel (Misha Collins). And more current claims are saying that Lucifer's son, Jack (Alexander Calvert), may just lend a hand in bringing the dead angel back to life. But will Jack really prove to be a strong ally instead of a powerful enemy of the good, or will he end up being as conniving as his father, who may be doing things for his own eventual benefit down the line? Will he really be willing to bring Castiel back to gain the Winchesters' trust?

"Supernatural" season 13 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Meanwhile, GISHWHES, the Guinness record-setting international scavenger hunt founded by actor Collins, is currently still accepting participants in this year's upcoming event.

GISHWHES brings together friends and strangers the world over to complete point-bearing challenges that range from creating weird art to engaging in random acts of kindness in order to earn both points and accolades for their assigned teams while also having fun and making the world just a little bit better for someone else each day. More information about the event and the registration process can be found on the official GISHWHES site.