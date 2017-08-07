'Supernatural' Season 13 News: The CW Boss Talks Show's Future, Spin-Off Details Revealed

"Supernatural" is heading to its 13th season this fall, but it looks like the show is not close to its conclusion yet.

As the fan-favorite series is renewed every year, questions about how long it can last also keep on coming. The latest word about the show's future came from a network executive and it seems "Supernatural" will be around as long as the cast members want it to be.

"I can answer the 'Supernatural' question now," The CW president Mark Pedowitz said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour (via Screen Rant). "As long as the boys want to do it [Laughter from the audience] and ratings hold, 'Supernatural' will stay on the air."

Comicbook pointed out that the program's success might be partly because of lead stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki's decision of leaning into their roles, instead of leaving "Supernatural" behind to pursue bigger roles or movie careers. Now heading into its 13th year, the "Supernatural" brand continues to gain a steady run of increasing returns.

Because of the mystery drama's growing fan base, The CW has decided to expand the "Supernatural" universe and develop a spin-off series. The upcoming female-led offshoot titled "Wayward Sisters" will follow the character of Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women. Since they are all orphaned by supernatural tragedy, the ladies come together to form a monster-fighting squad.

Similar to how offshoots are introduced, the series will open with a backdoor pilot airing as episode 10 of "Supernatural's" upcoming season.

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said during a San Diego Comic-Con 2017 interview (via TVLine) that it is "meant to feel like 'Supernatural,' but a different set of stories in that world." He further stressed that while the story is part of the "Supernatural" sphere, viewers can expect it to be entirely different from the original program.

The 13th season of "Supernatural" premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.