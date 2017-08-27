'Supernatural' Season 13 Plot News, Air Date: EP Teases 'Stakes on a Train' Episode, Reveals Crowley May Return in the Future

Facebook/Supernatural 'Supernatural' season 13 will premiere on Oct. 12 on The CW.

"Supernatural" fans should prepare themselves for the upcoming 13th season. Not only will the new installment have a "Scooby Doo" animated episode, but it will also have one called "Stakes on a Train."

For those who are unaware, "Stakes on a Train" is a play on the 2006 film "Snakes on a Plane" that starred Samuel L. Jackson. The title certainly brings up some questions, and executive producer Andrew Dabb explained what the episode has in store.

"We've got an episode coming up after our midseason break, which we're essentially titling 'Stakes on a Train,'" Dabb told TVLine. "It's our version of a train heist with vampires."

Additionally, Dabb revealed that the show has not completely closed the door on bringing back Crowley, played by Mark Sheppard. It can be recalled that Crowley died in the season 12 finale, and the actor himself confirmed that he will not be returning for the new season. And while Dabb would love to have Sheppard back, it does not look like Crowley's return is an immediate possibility.

"At this point in time, [his potential return] is a little up in the air," Dabb said. "Where we took Crowley, where he ended up, made sense for us in a lot of different ways. I would never write off anyone coming back on the show, but I'd be lying to you if I said there were plans to bring him back in, like, Episode 3."

Crowley was not the only fan-favorite who died in the season 12 ender, though. Castiel, played by Misha Collins, also seemingly perished. However, given his many resurrections in the past, fans should expect the angel to be back for season 13. Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester on the show, previously revealed that Castiel will be back in the "Scooby Doo" episode.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean trying to be stand-in parents to Lucifer's son, Jack. Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) was forced into a different dimension at the conclusion of season 12.

"Supernatural" season 13 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, on The CW.