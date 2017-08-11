'Supernatural' Season 13 Plot News, Air Date: Sam and Dean to Raise Lucifer's Son; Castiel Returns in 'Scooby Doo' Episode

Facebook/Supernatural 'Supernatural' season 13 premieres Oct. 12 on The CW.

"Supernatural" fans are anxiously looking forward to the new season, but the show does not return until later this year. And when Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) come back, they will have a new challenge to sort through.

The season 12 finale saw Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) entering a different dimension, leaving his son, Jack, alone. Sam and Dean will have to take care of the boy, which will surely bring about some interesting and funny moments.

"The parenting issues will be hashed out with baby Jack and let's just say Sam makes a great wet nurse," Ackles told TV Insider. The actor also teased that some characters will return, while others will not.

As fans may recall, the season 12 finale saw the death of Crowley, and actor Mark Sheppard has already confirmed that he will not be reprising his role. It also saw the apparent death of Castiel, played by fan-favorite Misha Collins. But as past seasons have shown, Castiel can always return in some form or another.

It was revealed by Ackles that Collins will return in the "Scooby Doo" episode of "Supernatural" season 13. Fans are undoubtedly excited about the "Scooby Doo" crossover, which has been described by Ackles as a "darker version" of the animated classic. The episode will also bring in a lot of laughs, as Ackles teased at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The actors have already recorded their dialogue for the upcoming crossover, which will be set in an animated world. This was done because animation requires more time--an estimated nine months, according to Padalecki.

As for Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith), she is stuck in another dimension with Lucifer, giving up her own well-being in order to save everyone else. Of course, Mary is still alive somewhere, and her sons may be looking for her in the new season.

Filming for season 13 is already underway in Canada. Padalecki and Ackles have both been sharing photos on social media, teasing fans of what is to come.

"Supernatural" season 13 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, on The CW.