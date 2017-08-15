Supernatural Season 13 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Sam and Dean Take In Lucifer's Son

"Supernatural" fans will have plenty to look forward to in season 13 as the Winchester brothers take in their most dangerous charge yet. Alexander Calvert returns to the show, now as a regular, as he reprises his role as Lucifer's newborn son.

The long-running show just got the nod for a 13th season run from The CW, but a few cast changes will be greeting fans for the return of "Supernatural" on October.

First up, Mark Sheppard has just concluded his tenure with the show. The actor is confirmed to be leaving the show after his character, the anti-hero Crowley, sacrificed himself to lock away Lucifer in an alternate dimension, as TV Line recapped.

What "Supernatural" lost with Crowley's death, they gain back in Jack (Alexander Calvert), Lucifer's son, who made a brief appearance during the show's season 12 finale episode, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Born from a union between a human and a fallen angel, Jack promises to be an interesting new addition to the show, especially since he will be staying with the Winchesters.

Fans will get to know more about him as a show regular, as Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will have their hands full raising the newborn Nephilim. Jack's mother, Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford), died during childbirth.

The CW describes his story arc as one of discovery. "Born literally yesterday, Jack struggles to understand the world he's brought into and the family that has taken him in (Sam and Dean Winchester) while he wrestles with his place in the world," the description reads.

"Will he be good? Evil? Or something in between?" his character description asks. Meanwhile, Sam and Dean will have a lot of teaching to do if they are to raise Jack properly, and instill in him an appreciation for humanity that his father never really had.

"Supernatural" returns for its season 13 run on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.